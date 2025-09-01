Left Menu

Rajasthan Rains: Lightning Strikes and Floods Devastate Region

Heavy rains accompanied by lightning strikes in Rajasthan have led to tragic incidents, including two deaths and several injuries. The region witnessed substantial rainfall, causing rivers to swell dangerously. Meteorologists predict continued monsoon activity, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected across various districts in the upcoming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 08:26 IST
Heavy rainfall across Rajasthan, especially in the state capital Jaipur, resulted in multiple casualties, as two individuals were fatally struck by lightning, and a person remains missing after being swept away in a river. This bout of severe weather has led authorities to issue warnings, anticipating further intense weather conditions.

According to reports from the Meteorological Department, Jalore recorded the highest rainfall at 118.5 mm on Sunday. Light to moderate rain was also observed in other districts such as Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, and Sawai Madhopur, with isolated areas experiencing lightning-related casualties and injuries.

With the monsoon trough line active over northwest Rajasthan, experts forecast that the eastern and western parts of the state, including Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, should brace for continued heavy rainfalls in the coming days. Residents have been advised to stay alert as emergency services continue to monitor the situation closely.

