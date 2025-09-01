Left Menu

Devastating Quake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan

An earthquake has claimed around 500 lives and injured over 1000 in eastern Afghanistan. The state-run broadcaster, Radio Television Afghanistan, reported this unfortunate event, while Taliban-led health authorities in Kabul are still verifying the official death toll as they strive to access remote regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake has claimed the lives of approximately 500 individuals and left over 1000 injured in eastern Afghanistan. This information was reported by the country's state broadcaster, Radio Television Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, health officials under the Taliban regime in Kabul emphasized that the confirmed official toll is still pending as efforts to reach remote areas continue.

This devastating natural disaster adds to the adversity faced by Afghanistan, leaving communities in urgent need of aid and support in the aftermath of the quake.

