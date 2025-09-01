Devastating Quake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan

An earthquake has claimed the lives of approximately 500 individuals and left over 1000 injured in eastern Afghanistan. This information was reported by the country's state broadcaster, Radio Television Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, health officials under the Taliban regime in Kabul emphasized that the confirmed official toll is still pending as efforts to reach remote areas continue.

This devastating natural disaster adds to the adversity faced by Afghanistan, leaving communities in urgent need of aid and support in the aftermath of the quake.