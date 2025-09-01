Devastating Quake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan
An earthquake has claimed around 500 lives and injured over 1000 in eastern Afghanistan. The state-run broadcaster, Radio Television Afghanistan, reported this unfortunate event, while Taliban-led health authorities in Kabul are still verifying the official death toll as they strive to access remote regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:56 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Meanwhile, health officials under the Taliban regime in Kabul emphasized that the confirmed official toll is still pending as efforts to reach remote areas continue.
This devastating natural disaster adds to the adversity faced by Afghanistan, leaving communities in urgent need of aid and support in the aftermath of the quake.
