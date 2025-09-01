Monsoon Mayhem: Landslides and Flash Floods Ravage Uttarakhand

A landslide on the Kedarnath national highway claimed two lives and injured six others on Monday, according to officials.

The incident occurred at 7:34 am near Munkatiya, where debris containing rocks and boulders struck a passing vehicle, killing two passengers instantly, stated Rudraprayag district's Disaster Management Officer, Nandan Singh Rajwar. The injured, including two critically, were transported to a hospital in Sonprayag. Authorities have identified the deceased as Rita and Chandra Singh from Barkot in Uttarkashi district, while the injured hailed from the same district.

Continuous rain has been deadly in Uttarakhand, with casualties reported daily. Cloudbursts and landslides on August 29 killed six and left 11 missing, affecting districts like Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Bageshwar. The state's monsoon season, marked by earlier flash floods, has caused extensive destruction and loss of life.