Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Landslides and Flash Floods Ravage Uttarakhand

A tragic landslide on the Kedarnath national highway resulted in two deaths and six injuries. Heavy rain continues to cause havoc in Uttarakhand, with recent incidents escalating devastation across multiple districts. Previous flash floods have exacerbated the situation, leaving many missing and communities in despair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 01-09-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 11:40 IST
Monsoon Mayhem: Landslides and Flash Floods Ravage Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A landslide on the Kedarnath national highway claimed two lives and injured six others on Monday, according to officials.

The incident occurred at 7:34 am near Munkatiya, where debris containing rocks and boulders struck a passing vehicle, killing two passengers instantly, stated Rudraprayag district's Disaster Management Officer, Nandan Singh Rajwar. The injured, including two critically, were transported to a hospital in Sonprayag. Authorities have identified the deceased as Rita and Chandra Singh from Barkot in Uttarkashi district, while the injured hailed from the same district.

Continuous rain has been deadly in Uttarakhand, with casualties reported daily. Cloudbursts and landslides on August 29 killed six and left 11 missing, affecting districts like Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Bageshwar. The state's monsoon season, marked by earlier flash floods, has caused extensive destruction and loss of life.

TRENDING

1
Vedanta Ltd Sets New Standard with Rs 450 Crore Employee Stock Options

Vedanta Ltd Sets New Standard with Rs 450 Crore Employee Stock Options

 India
2
Eric Trump Champions Crypto at Tokyo Metaplanet Meeting

Eric Trump Champions Crypto at Tokyo Metaplanet Meeting

 Global
3
Amit Shah Leads Charge for Jammu Flood Relief

Amit Shah Leads Charge for Jammu Flood Relief

 India
4
India Keeps a Close Watch on Allies Post-Pahalgam Attack

India Keeps a Close Watch on Allies Post-Pahalgam Attack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025