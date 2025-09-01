Grasslands in Manas National Park Face Rapid Decline: A Call for Urgent Conservation

In the latest distressing environmental development, Assam's Manas National Park is witnessing a severe reduction in its grassland areas, which have shrunk by almost half over the past three decades. Experts attribute this to climate change and invasive species, resulting in critical ecological shifts that threaten the park's biodiversity.

According to C. Ramesh, Field Director at the Park, this transformation accelerates an ecological succession process expected to take over a century. Consequently, herbivores now compete for limited grassland areas. The park is unique for its biodiversity, housing species like the one-horned rhino and Bengal tiger.

Experts like grassland conservationist Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar emphasize that both natural and human-induced activities worsen this trend. Flood control efforts and rising invasive species due to erratic climate patterns add to the challenge, necessitating robust conservation measures to maintain the park's ecological balance.