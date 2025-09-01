Tragic Flash Flood Claims Mother and Son in Reasi

A tragic incident unfolded in Reasi district as a mother and son were claimed by flash floods in the Mahore area. Zulfan Bano, 45, and her 15-year-old son, Basharat Ahmed, were swept away after slipping into the Sadole nallah on Sunday night.

Local authorities confirmed the recovery of Zulfan Bano's body late Sunday night, with her son's body being discovered the following day. The bodies have been returned to their grieving family, said officials.

This incident underscores the unpredictable and often deadly nature of flash floods, leaving the community in mourning and raising concerns about emergency preparedness in flood-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)