Rising Waters: Delhi on High Alert for Yamuna Flooding

Authorities in Delhi have urged residents of the Yamuna floodplain to evacuate as the river's water level is expected to exceed the evacuation mark. Heavy water discharge from Hathnikund Barrage is causing the river to swell, with more than 15,000 people residing in affected areas.

Delhi authorities have advised residents living in the Yamuna floodplain to evacuate as the river's water level continues to rise steadily. The river is forecasted to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres by Tuesday evening.

The increase in water level is attributed to a heavy discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage, causing the Yamuna to swell to 204.87 meters at the Old Railway Bridge by Monday afternoon. The warning threshold is 204.50 metres, while the danger level is at 205.33 metres. Evacuation procedures are initiated when the water hits 206 metres.

Currently, approximately 15,000 people reside across six districts with low-lying areas in Delhi, while 5,000 live in the floodplain. The Old Railway Bridge is a critical observation point for assessing potential flood risks as authorities remain on high alert.

