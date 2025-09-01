Left Menu

DPIIT Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects in South India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) evaluated issues in infrastructure projects across Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana. Chaired by Secretary Amardeep Bhatia, discussions included senior officials. Key focus was on resolving clearance issues to enhance 5G/4G network expansion benefiting remote regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:33 IST
DPIIT Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects in South India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a meeting to evaluate the challenges faced by five infrastructure projects located in Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Chaired by DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Bhatia, the meeting drew participation from senior officials of central ministries, state governments, and project proponents.

The discussions highlighted five key projects in Karnataka worth Rs 3,658 crore, two projects in Kerala costing Rs 5,002 crore, and three projects in Telangana amounting to Rs 1,934 crore. Additionally, the session addressed Reliance Jio's 5G/4G network expansion. The Telangana dialogue emphasized resolving forest and wildlife clearance issues to extend 5G connectivity to underserved areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Birthday: Fatal Collision Claims Father's Life

Tragic Birthday: Fatal Collision Claims Father's Life

 India
2
France Braces for Political Upheaval Amid Potential Snap Elections

France Braces for Political Upheaval Amid Potential Snap Elections

 Global
3
UNHCR Faces Budget Cuts Amid Global Refugee Crisis

UNHCR Faces Budget Cuts Amid Global Refugee Crisis

 Global
4
Sumitra Mahajan's Strong Stand Against Misogyny in Politics

Sumitra Mahajan's Strong Stand Against Misogyny in Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025