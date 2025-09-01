DPIIT Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects in South India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a meeting to evaluate the challenges faced by five infrastructure projects located in Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Chaired by DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Bhatia, the meeting drew participation from senior officials of central ministries, state governments, and project proponents.

The discussions highlighted five key projects in Karnataka worth Rs 3,658 crore, two projects in Kerala costing Rs 5,002 crore, and three projects in Telangana amounting to Rs 1,934 crore. Additionally, the session addressed Reliance Jio's 5G/4G network expansion. The Telangana dialogue emphasized resolving forest and wildlife clearance issues to extend 5G connectivity to underserved areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)