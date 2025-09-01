Left Menu

Delhi's Green Renaissance: DDA's Bold New Move

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to hire landscape architecture firms to design and upgrade parks and green spaces, including areas along the Yamuna river. The DDA aims to interconnect parks across floodplains with innovative designs, promoting cultural and social engagement through sustainable urban development.

Updated: 01-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is taking a significant step to enhance its parks and green spaces by hiring professional landscape architecture firms, officials announced on Monday.

These firms will be responsible for designing new recreational spots and upgrading existing ones, like the Banseera project along the Yamuna river. This marks a shift from previous practices where the DDA managed such tasks internally.

The move aims to interconnect various parks and public spaces with sustainable designs, providing venues for cultural events and fostering community interaction. Over recent years, DDA-developed projects, such as Asita East, Kalindi Aviral, and Baansera Park, span significant stretches of the Yamuna floodplain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

