Delhi's Green Renaissance: DDA's Bold New Move

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is taking a significant step to enhance its parks and green spaces by hiring professional landscape architecture firms, officials announced on Monday.

These firms will be responsible for designing new recreational spots and upgrading existing ones, like the Banseera project along the Yamuna river. This marks a shift from previous practices where the DDA managed such tasks internally.

The move aims to interconnect various parks and public spaces with sustainable designs, providing venues for cultural events and fostering community interaction. Over recent years, DDA-developed projects, such as Asita East, Kalindi Aviral, and Baansera Park, span significant stretches of the Yamuna floodplain.

(With inputs from agencies.)