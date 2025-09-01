Left Menu

EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

Engineering, procurement and construction companies are projected to experience mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth with stable margins this financial year. Despite a strong start to FY26 being unlikely due to past election impacts, there is potential for recovery if robust orders from transport authorities materialize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:48 IST
EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies are anticipated to achieve mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth coupled with largely stable margins in the current financial year, as reported by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Monday.

Despite an undemanding base effect from FY25—when revenues fell by 4-5 percent due to prolonged election season impacts—EPC companies have sustained a revenue increase of 5 percent y-o-y in the first quarter of the present fiscal year. This marks the fifth continuous quarter of single-digit revenue growth for the sector.

However, Krishan Binani, Director of Corporate Ratings at Ind-Ra, noted that expectations for a robust start to FY26 remain unmet. Companies projected an aggregate revenue growth rate of 12.7 percent y-o-y, slightly below previous guidance. This outlook heavily relies on a potential second-half recovery fueled by a significant pipeline of projects worth Rs 3.5 trillion from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway/National Highway Authority of India set to be awarded in FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

 India
2
Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

 China
4
Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025