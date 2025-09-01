EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies are anticipated to achieve mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth coupled with largely stable margins in the current financial year, as reported by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Monday.

Despite an undemanding base effect from FY25—when revenues fell by 4-5 percent due to prolonged election season impacts—EPC companies have sustained a revenue increase of 5 percent y-o-y in the first quarter of the present fiscal year. This marks the fifth continuous quarter of single-digit revenue growth for the sector.

However, Krishan Binani, Director of Corporate Ratings at Ind-Ra, noted that expectations for a robust start to FY26 remain unmet. Companies projected an aggregate revenue growth rate of 12.7 percent y-o-y, slightly below previous guidance. This outlook heavily relies on a potential second-half recovery fueled by a significant pipeline of projects worth Rs 3.5 trillion from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway/National Highway Authority of India set to be awarded in FY26.

