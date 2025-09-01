Jammu Faces School Closures Amid Severe Weather Warnings

Amid predictions of heavy rainfall in Jammu, local authorities have extended the closure of all educational institutions by another day. The University of Jammu has also postponed exams till September 4 due to the weather warnings.

The Met office has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in the region, with the possibility of cloudbursts, landslides, and rising water levels in rivers and streams. Residents are advised to avoid risk-prone areas.

Recent severe weather has already resulted in casualties and property damage. The directive to extend school closures aims to ensure the safety of students and staff, with online classes encouraged as an alternative.

(With inputs from agencies.)