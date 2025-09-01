Left Menu

Punjab's Rising Waters: Flood Crisis Grips the State

Punjab faces catastrophic floods, claiming 29 lives, impacting over 256,000 people, and devastating 1,044 villages. With 96,061 hectares of farmland damaged and extensive infrastructure loss, Prime Minister Modi assures support, while Punjab demands financial aid from the Centre amid ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:19 IST
The flood crisis in Punjab has claimed 29 lives and affected over 256,000 people, marking one of the worst flood disasters in decades. Twelve districts have been severely impacted, with Pathankot reporting the highest casualties. Over 1,044 villages are underwater, causing significant loss to livelihood and infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Punjab of comprehensive support, following discussions with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. However, political tensions have risen as Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticized the Centre for not releasing the state's pending funds or a substantial relief package.

Despite 20 NDRF teams and military resources actively engaged in rescue missions across the state, the local government demands Rs 20,000 crore in interim relief from the Centre. The floods have severely damaged 96,061 hectares of agricultural land, straining Punjab's economic backbone as rescue operations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

