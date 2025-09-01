Rains Escalate Flood Crisis in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Fresh rain worsened the flooding in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district as waters surged into new villages, damaging crops and homes. Relief efforts are underway with 10 camps set up, offering food and medical aid. The administration is evaluating the damage to provide compensation and ensure health safety.
In Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, fresh rains have aggravated the flood situation, inundating additional villages and damaging crops, officials confirmed on Monday.
Garhshankar and Hoshiarpur subdivisions remain severely affected. The district administration has declared 100 villages flood-affected, with about 5,971 hectares of farmland damaged.
Relief operations are in full swing with 10 camps housing over a thousand people. The health department has conducted extensive medical checks, ensuring no one is deprived of treatment. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain assured that compensation assessments are ongoing for impacted residents.
