Left Menu

Afghanistan's Remote Rescues: Navigating Nature's Challenges After Devastating Quake

Rescue efforts in Afghanistan's Kunar province are challenged by rugged terrain and severe weather after an earthquake killed over 800 people and injured more than 2,800. The local health system struggles with the demand, and aid delivery faces significant obstacles. National and international organizations are coordinating relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 10:27 IST
Afghanistan's Remote Rescues: Navigating Nature's Challenges After Devastating Quake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Efforts to rescue survivors and provide aid in Afghanistan's earthquake-hit regions are hampered by difficult geography and adverse weather conditions. The quake, which struck the eastern province of Kunar, has accounted for over 800 fatalities and more than 2,800 injuries, leaving the local health system overwhelmed.

Authorities and international organizations are battling to reach isolated mountain villages. The challenging terrain poses significant obstacles for aid delivery, with damaged roads and ongoing aftershocks complicating rescue operations. Efforts are underway to clear roads and ensure quicker relief to those affected.

The disaster underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Afghanistan's Taliban administration amid a sharp decline in foreign aid. The World Health Organization warns about the heightened risk of contamination and limited local healthcare capacity, stressing the importance of international support in this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuances

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuance...

 Global
2
Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt accepts quota demand.

Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt acc...

 India
3
Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota protesters at Azad Maidan.

Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota pro...

 India
4
Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025