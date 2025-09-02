Former CDC Leaders Sound Alarm on Kennedy's Actions

In a recent development, nine former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a strong warning against actions taken by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. The group criticized his decisions, including the firing of the CDC's director, which they claim endanger public health.

The UK government has officially confirmed the presence of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus in poultry in southwestern England. In response, authorities have established a 3 km protection zone and a 10 km surveillance zone around the affected area to contain the outbreak.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has put pharmaceutical companies under scrutiny regarding the efficacy of COVID-19 treatments. Trump has demanded explanations for the success claims of these drugs, highlighting ongoing debates about their life-saving capabilities.