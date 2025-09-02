Left Menu

Yamuna Overflows: Flooding Threatens Trans-Yamuna Areas

The Yamuna River in Delhi has surpassed the danger mark after heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in low-lying areas such as Trans-Yamuna's Mayur Vihar. Water levels reached 205.80 meters at the Old Yamuna Bridge. Authorities have urged residents to evacuate as the situation remains critical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Yamuna River has breached its danger mark, crossing 205.80 meters at Old Yamuna Bridge as of 8 am on Tuesday, causing flooding in parts of Delhi's Trans-Yamuna area.

Heavy rain overnight led to waterlogging, with localities like Mayur Vihar experiencing submerged streets and flooded houses.

Officials are issuing evacuation warnings from boats due to reported discharges from various barrages. Authorities emphasize preparation as they continue to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

