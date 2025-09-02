Yamuna Overflows: Flooding Threatens Trans-Yamuna Areas

The Yamuna River has breached its danger mark, crossing 205.80 meters at Old Yamuna Bridge as of 8 am on Tuesday, causing flooding in parts of Delhi's Trans-Yamuna area.

Heavy rain overnight led to waterlogging, with localities like Mayur Vihar experiencing submerged streets and flooded houses.

Officials are issuing evacuation warnings from boats due to reported discharges from various barrages. Authorities emphasize preparation as they continue to monitor the situation closely.

