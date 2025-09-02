Tragic Collapse: Construction Site Turns Fatal
Two workers lost their lives at a construction site in Yelahanka after soil caved in due to heavy rain. J Shiva died on-site, while Mandhusudan Reddy succumbed to injuries later in the hospital. The Yelahanka police have filed a case to investigate the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident at a construction site in Yelahanka, two laborers lost their lives due to a soil collapse. The victims have been identified as J Shiva, 30, and Mandhusudan Reddy, 55, who were working at the site on a rainy Monday night.
According to police reports, the duo was buried under the soil that came loose after a heavy downpour, leading to Shiva's immediate death. Reddy managed to survive the initial collapse but passed away at a hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.
The Yelahanka police have registered a case to investigate this unfortunate incident further, as the community mourns the loss of two lives on a construction site that turned fatal.
ALSO READ
Heavy Rains Paralyze Gurugram: Work-from-Home and Online Classes Enforced
Two workers killed, 20 others injured as blast triggers fire at textile unit in Gujarat's Surat district: Officials.
Delhi Braces for Heavy Rains: Orange Alert Issued
Delhi's Weather Turmoil: Heavy Rains Trigger Alerts and Traffic Chaos
Telangana's Grueling Recovery Post-Heavy Rains