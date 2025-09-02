Tragic Collapse: Construction Site Turns Fatal

In a tragic incident at a construction site in Yelahanka, two laborers lost their lives due to a soil collapse. The victims have been identified as J Shiva, 30, and Mandhusudan Reddy, 55, who were working at the site on a rainy Monday night.

According to police reports, the duo was buried under the soil that came loose after a heavy downpour, leading to Shiva's immediate death. Reddy managed to survive the initial collapse but passed away at a hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Yelahanka police have registered a case to investigate this unfortunate incident further, as the community mourns the loss of two lives on a construction site that turned fatal.