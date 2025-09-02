Rajasthan Braces for Intense Rainfall as Low-Pressure System Forms
The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur predicts heavy rainfall across Rajasthan due to a low-pressure area forming over the north Bay of Bengal. Various regions like Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, and others are expected to experience significant rainfall until September 7, posing potential challenges for the state.
The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued a weather alert indicating that substantial rainfall is expected across Rajasthan over the coming days. This forecast is due to a low-pressure system forming over the north Bay of Bengal, which is moving west-northwest.
Residents in areas such as Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Kota should prepare for moderate to heavy showers today. Rainfall is anticipated to become more widespread from September 3, with increased intensity predicted for the eastern and southeastern regions.
Between September 3 and 5, the districts of Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur may see heavy to very heavy rain. Meanwhile, Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions are expected to experience heightened rainfall from September 5 to 7. Notably, Dausa district has already recorded 177 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.
