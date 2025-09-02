Left Menu

Rajasthan Braces for Intense Rainfall as Low-Pressure System Forms

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur predicts heavy rainfall across Rajasthan due to a low-pressure area forming over the north Bay of Bengal. Various regions like Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, and others are expected to experience significant rainfall until September 7, posing potential challenges for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:36 IST
Rajasthan Braces for Intense Rainfall as Low-Pressure System Forms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued a weather alert indicating that substantial rainfall is expected across Rajasthan over the coming days. This forecast is due to a low-pressure system forming over the north Bay of Bengal, which is moving west-northwest.

Residents in areas such as Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Kota should prepare for moderate to heavy showers today. Rainfall is anticipated to become more widespread from September 3, with increased intensity predicted for the eastern and southeastern regions.

Between September 3 and 5, the districts of Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur may see heavy to very heavy rain. Meanwhile, Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions are expected to experience heightened rainfall from September 5 to 7. Notably, Dausa district has already recorded 177 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India
2
Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Dilemma: Striking a Balance

Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Dilemma: Striking a Balance

 India
4
Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for getting registered in voter lists from two constituencies.

Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for gettin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025