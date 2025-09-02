Delhi's Struggle: Yamuna Floods Devastate Lives and Livelihoods
In Delhi, the Yamuna River's overflow has devastated the lives of residents, submerging fields and homes in areas like Madanpur Khadar. Farmers scramble to salvage crops, while officials urge evacuations. The rising waters, worsened by rain and barrage discharges, leave families in distress and uncertainty.
The swelling Yamuna River has unleashed havoc in Delhi, leaving families to wade through knee-deep waters with their belongings balanced precariously on their heads. Many, like those at Madanpur Khadar, are witnessing the destruction of both their crops and homes as the river surged past the danger mark on Tuesday.
Farmers are in a desperate rush to salvage their remaining harvests, though much remains under water. Rama Shankar, a local farmer, lamented, "We're leaving because the water level is rising every hour and the fields are submerged," echoing the despair felt by many.
Authorities have been using boats to spread the word about imminent risks, advising residents along the riverbanks to seek safer ground. Meanwhile, in Trans-Yamuna, residents awoke to flooded homes and streets, signaling a long fight against nature's fury as the rainy season progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
