Left Menu

Delhi's Struggle: Yamuna Floods Devastate Lives and Livelihoods

In Delhi, the Yamuna River's overflow has devastated the lives of residents, submerging fields and homes in areas like Madanpur Khadar. Farmers scramble to salvage crops, while officials urge evacuations. The rising waters, worsened by rain and barrage discharges, leave families in distress and uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:49 IST
Delhi's Struggle: Yamuna Floods Devastate Lives and Livelihoods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The swelling Yamuna River has unleashed havoc in Delhi, leaving families to wade through knee-deep waters with their belongings balanced precariously on their heads. Many, like those at Madanpur Khadar, are witnessing the destruction of both their crops and homes as the river surged past the danger mark on Tuesday.

Farmers are in a desperate rush to salvage their remaining harvests, though much remains under water. Rama Shankar, a local farmer, lamented, "We're leaving because the water level is rising every hour and the fields are submerged," echoing the despair felt by many.

Authorities have been using boats to spread the word about imminent risks, advising residents along the riverbanks to seek safer ground. Meanwhile, in Trans-Yamuna, residents awoke to flooded homes and streets, signaling a long fight against nature's fury as the rainy season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India
2
Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Dilemma: Striking a Balance

Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Dilemma: Striking a Balance

 India
4
Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for getting registered in voter lists from two constituencies.

Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for gettin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025