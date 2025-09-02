Heavy Rains Loom Over South Bengal: IMD Issues Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Tuesday that a low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal is poised to trigger heavy rainfall across several districts in South Bengal. Fishermen have been cautioned to avoid venturing into the sea until Wednesday as adverse weather conditions prevail.

The IMD predicts that the developing low-pressure system will intensify by Wednesday morning, moving west-northwestwards. This movement is expected to bring light to moderate showers over most areas of South Bengal, with some locations experiencing downpours of 07 to 11 cm over the next two days.

Particularly affected districts include Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura, where heavy rains are anticipated. The region is likely to face squally weather with surface wind speeds of 35 to 45 kmph. Significant rainfall was recorded in Sagar Island, Amta, and Canning.

