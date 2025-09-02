Left Menu

Heavy Rains Loom Over South Bengal: IMD Issues Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rain in South Bengal as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal intensifies. Fishermen are advised against sea activity. Significant rainfall is expected, particularly in Purba and Paschim Medinipur and other districts, due to developing weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:41 IST
Heavy Rains Loom Over South Bengal: IMD Issues Alerts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Tuesday that a low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal is poised to trigger heavy rainfall across several districts in South Bengal. Fishermen have been cautioned to avoid venturing into the sea until Wednesday as adverse weather conditions prevail.

The IMD predicts that the developing low-pressure system will intensify by Wednesday morning, moving west-northwestwards. This movement is expected to bring light to moderate showers over most areas of South Bengal, with some locations experiencing downpours of 07 to 11 cm over the next two days.

Particularly affected districts include Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura, where heavy rains are anticipated. The region is likely to face squally weather with surface wind speeds of 35 to 45 kmph. Significant rainfall was recorded in Sagar Island, Amta, and Canning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alex Noren: Europe's Surprise Vice Captain for Ryder Cup

Alex Noren: Europe's Surprise Vice Captain for Ryder Cup

 United Kingdom
2
Shifting Dynamics: The Trump Administration's Moves Across Multiple Fronts

Shifting Dynamics: The Trump Administration's Moves Across Multiple Fronts

 Global
3
Health Giants Strike Billion-Dollar Deals Amidst Regulatory Turmoil

Health Giants Strike Billion-Dollar Deals Amidst Regulatory Turmoil

 Global
4
Justice Denied: Umar Khalid's Struggle for Bail Continues

Justice Denied: Umar Khalid's Struggle for Bail Continues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025