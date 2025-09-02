Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Young Lives Lost in Shahdol River

Two Class 5 students from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district drowned in a river after skipping school to bathe. Sandeep Singh and Saurabh Singh, aged around 10, were overcome by strong currents and drowned despite rescue efforts by villagers. Their bodies were recovered hours later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahdol | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:42 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident on Tuesday, two young students from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district lost their lives after drowning in a river. The incident occurred when the students skipped their mid-day meal at school to take a bath in the nearby river.

Sandeep Singh from Patori village and Saurabh Singh from Dadar village, both aged around 10 and in Class 5, were the victims, according to police reports. Sandeep was residing with his maternal uncle at the time of the tragedy.

The children were caught in strong currents, leading to their tragic drowning. Despite vigorous rescue efforts by local villagers, their bodies were retrieved only after extensive search lasting nearly two-and-a-half hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

