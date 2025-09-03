Rainfall in Kashmir Causes Highway Closure and School Shutdown
Heavy rainfall in Kashmir has caused river levels to rise, closing the Srinagar-Jammu highway and schools across the region. Despite rivers remaining below danger levels, increased water levels in various locations have prompted these precautionary measures. Landslides have exacerbated transportation disruptions.
Heavy rainfall across the Kashmir region has resulted in a rise in river and stream levels, leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, authorities reported Wednesday.
As a safety precaution, schools and colleges were shut down for the day following forecasts of continued rainfall for the next 24 hours.
While the Jhelum river and its tributaries are below danger levels, water levels in parts of south and central Kashmir, including Srinagar, surged by three feet following the rain. Landslides and shooting stones have added to the disruption.
