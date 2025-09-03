Navigating the Jamming Crisis: A Deep Dive into GPS Interference

A recent incident involving the forced landing of a plane carrying EU chief Ursula von der Leyen due to GPS jamming has brought attention to the growing concern of satellite navigation interference.

This type of interference, often attributed to deliberate acts, seems to be increasingly common in conflict zones, including parts of the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Experts warn that our heavy reliance on satellite navigation systems such as GPS leaves us vulnerable.

Experts suggest a multi-faceted response, including the use of alternate systems like Galileo and GLONASS, as well as inertial sensing technologies. Although everyday air passengers have little reason to worry, incidents like these highlight the importance of diversified navigation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)