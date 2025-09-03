Left Menu

Navigating the Jamming Crisis: A Deep Dive into GPS Interference

A plane carrying EU chief Ursula von der Leyen was forced to land using paper maps due to alleged Russian GPS jamming. This incident underscores the rising issue of GPS interference, which is increasingly common in conflict zones. Effective solutions include having backup navigation systems like Galileo, GLONASS, and inertial sensing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tasmania | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent incident involving the forced landing of a plane carrying EU chief Ursula von der Leyen due to GPS jamming has brought attention to the growing concern of satellite navigation interference.

This type of interference, often attributed to deliberate acts, seems to be increasingly common in conflict zones, including parts of the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Experts warn that our heavy reliance on satellite navigation systems such as GPS leaves us vulnerable.

Experts suggest a multi-faceted response, including the use of alternate systems like Galileo and GLONASS, as well as inertial sensing technologies. Although everyday air passengers have little reason to worry, incidents like these highlight the importance of diversified navigation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

