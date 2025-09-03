Left Menu

Commandos Airdropped to Quake Zone in Afghanistan

Afghan commando forces were airdropped to rescue the injured from earthquake-stricken areas in eastern Afghanistan. The earthquakes killed over 1,400 people and caused widespread damage. The U.N. and aid groups are calling for urgent delivery of food, shelter, and medical supplies to affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:51 IST
Commandos Airdropped to Quake Zone in Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a race against time, Afghan commando forces have been airdropped into eastern regions of the country to rescue survivors of a series of devastating earthquakes that have claimed over 1,400 lives. Commandos were deployed after two major quakes shook the provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar, leaving many trapped under debris.

The initial 6.0 magnitude quake struck at midnight, followed by a secondary tremor of 5.5 magnitude, both triggering landslides and cutting off access to remote villages. Ehsanullah Ehsan, head of Kunar's disaster management, stated that specialized units are maneuvering through inaccessible areas to evacuate the injured and oversee rescue operations.

With limited resources in the impoverished nation, the United Nations and Médecins Sans Frontières have called for worldwide support, seeking emergency shelters, food, and medical essentials. As rescue efforts continue amid harsh weather, the international community faces the urgent task of enhancing their humanitarian response.

TRENDING

1
Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

 Global
2
Rajasthan's Deluge: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Railways and Highways

Rajasthan's Deluge: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Railways and Highways

 India
3
Omar Abdullah Responds to Kashmir's Weather Crisis

Omar Abdullah Responds to Kashmir's Weather Crisis

 India
4
Invenia's Ambitious Revenue Growth: A 3-Year Outlook

Invenia's Ambitious Revenue Growth: A 3-Year Outlook

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025