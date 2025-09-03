Commandos Airdropped to Quake Zone in Afghanistan

In a race against time, Afghan commando forces have been airdropped into eastern regions of the country to rescue survivors of a series of devastating earthquakes that have claimed over 1,400 lives. Commandos were deployed after two major quakes shook the provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar, leaving many trapped under debris.

The initial 6.0 magnitude quake struck at midnight, followed by a secondary tremor of 5.5 magnitude, both triggering landslides and cutting off access to remote villages. Ehsanullah Ehsan, head of Kunar's disaster management, stated that specialized units are maneuvering through inaccessible areas to evacuate the injured and oversee rescue operations.

With limited resources in the impoverished nation, the United Nations and Médecins Sans Frontières have called for worldwide support, seeking emergency shelters, food, and medical essentials. As rescue efforts continue amid harsh weather, the international community faces the urgent task of enhancing their humanitarian response.