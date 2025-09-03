Lorena's Wrath: Hurricane Hits Mexico's Pacific Coast with Fierce Winds

Hurricane Lorena ramped up its intensity off Mexico's Pacific Coast, boasting maximum sustained winds of 120 kph (75 mph), according to a Wednesday update from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

In response, Mexico's government promptly issued storm warnings and watches, specifically targeting the Baja California Sur area. This region is notable for encompassing major tourist destinations such as Los Cabos.

The government's swift action aims to prepare residents and visitors alike for potentially hazardous conditions as Lorena draws near.

(With inputs from agencies.)