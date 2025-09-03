Left Menu

Lorena's Wrath: Hurricane Hits Mexico's Pacific Coast with Fierce Winds

Hurricane Lorena has intensified, bringing 120 kph winds to Mexico's Pacific Coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center alerted residents, as the government issued warnings for Baja California Sur, affecting tourist hotspots like Los Cabos.

Hurricane Lorena ramped up its intensity off Mexico's Pacific Coast, boasting maximum sustained winds of 120 kph (75 mph), according to a Wednesday update from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

In response, Mexico's government promptly issued storm warnings and watches, specifically targeting the Baja California Sur area. This region is notable for encompassing major tourist destinations such as Los Cabos.

The government's swift action aims to prepare residents and visitors alike for potentially hazardous conditions as Lorena draws near.

