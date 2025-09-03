Left Menu

Amaravati: Building a Safe and Modern Capital

Andhra Pradesh's Municipal Minister, P Narayana, defends Amaravati as a rapidly developing and safe capital city, despite criticism. The city features extensive infrastructure and flood prevention measures. With over 13,000 workers, development is on track for completion by March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:31 IST
Amaravati: Building a Safe and Modern Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, is in the spotlight as Municipal Minister P Narayana asserts it's the 'safest capital city,' dismissing claims of stalled progress as misinformation.

Narayana highlighted the city's growth, citing significant infrastructure projects including 360 km of trunk roads and substantial urban developments now underway.

Designed to avert flooding, Dutch plans for canals and reservoirs form part of a larger effort that sees over 13,000 employees working tirelessly towards a 2026 completion goal.

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

 India
2
Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

 Global
3
The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates Governor's Role

The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates G...

 India
4
Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025