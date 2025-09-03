Amaravati: Building a Safe and Modern Capital
Andhra Pradesh's Municipal Minister, P Narayana, defends Amaravati as a rapidly developing and safe capital city, despite criticism. The city features extensive infrastructure and flood prevention measures. With over 13,000 workers, development is on track for completion by March 2026.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, is in the spotlight as Municipal Minister P Narayana asserts it's the 'safest capital city,' dismissing claims of stalled progress as misinformation.
Narayana highlighted the city's growth, citing significant infrastructure projects including 360 km of trunk roads and substantial urban developments now underway.
Designed to avert flooding, Dutch plans for canals and reservoirs form part of a larger effort that sees over 13,000 employees working tirelessly towards a 2026 completion goal.
Advertisement