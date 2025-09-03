Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, is in the spotlight as Municipal Minister P Narayana asserts it's the 'safest capital city,' dismissing claims of stalled progress as misinformation.

Narayana highlighted the city's growth, citing significant infrastructure projects including 360 km of trunk roads and substantial urban developments now underway.

Designed to avert flooding, Dutch plans for canals and reservoirs form part of a larger effort that sees over 13,000 employees working tirelessly towards a 2026 completion goal.