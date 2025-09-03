Left Menu

Empowering Urban Development: Municipal Bonds Take Center Stage

SEBI conducted a Municipal Bond Outreach Programme in Bhopal to promote urban infrastructure financing through bonds. The initiative aims to empower urban local bodies with knowledge about investor expectations and regulatory requirements, while emphasizing the importance of financial planning for sustainable urban development.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched an initiative to boost urban infrastructure financing through municipal bonds, conducting a 'Municipal Bond Outreach Programme' in Bhopal. The event, held on August 29, aimed at equipping Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) with the necessary tools and information for participating in the securities market.

SEBI's Whole Time Member, Amarjeet Singh, during the programme, underscored the pivotal role of municipal bonds in enabling scalable urban infrastructure projects. He also announced the launch of an e-learning course on Municipal Bonds by NISM, developed in cooperation with the World Bank, to further educate stakeholders.

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey stressed the importance of ULBs focusing on financial robustness and project development to enhance revenue. He called for stronger collaboration among key stakeholders, aiming to bolster the use of municipal bonds as a sustainable urban development tool. This session follows a similar two-day programme held in July in Thiruvananthapuram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

