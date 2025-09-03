Elephants on the Rampage: Man Killed, Another Injured in Jharkhand

Tragedy struck in Jharkhand's Khunti district as a man was killed and another injured in elephant attacks, officials reported on Wednesday.

Krishna Singh, 32, along with other villagers, attempted to drive elephants out of a farm field in Bongtel village on Tuesday night when he was fatally trampled. Villagers claim that elephant activity has surged over the past 15 days, inciting widespread fear in the community, according to DFO Dileep Kumar Yadav.

In a separate incident on Tuesday evening, a youth, Petrus Guriya, sustained injuries after being unexpectedly attacked by an elephant while returning from a market in Deranag village. He is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

