Delhi Minister Launches Key Infrastructure Projects in Janakpuri

On Wednesday, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood commenced the construction of critical sewer, gas, and water pipelines throughout Janakpuri, a move aimed at overhauling the infrastructure in the region.

These works are part of an extensive campaign titled 'Rekha Sarkar Aapke Dwar - Samasyaon ka Samadhan, Meri Prathmikta,' highlighting the administration's commitment to resolving long-standing infrastructure issues in the constituency.

Minister Sood emphasized the importance of these projects, noting that many areas in Janakpuri have never had sewer lines, while others have suffered from dilapidated networks that result in water contamination. The new initiative will see modern trenchless technology employed, minimizing disruption while enhancing the region's civic facilities to transform Janakpuri into a model of development.

