Delhi Minister Launches Key Infrastructure Projects in Janakpuri

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood initiated construction of new sewer, gas, and water pipelines in Janakpuri. The initiative is part of enhancing infrastructure under the campaign 'Rekha Sarkar Aapke Dwar -Samasyaon ka Samadhan, Meri Prathmikta.' Sood aims to develop Janakpuri's civic facilities, using modern technologies.

  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood commenced the construction of critical sewer, gas, and water pipelines throughout Janakpuri, a move aimed at overhauling the infrastructure in the region.

These works are part of an extensive campaign titled 'Rekha Sarkar Aapke Dwar - Samasyaon ka Samadhan, Meri Prathmikta,' highlighting the administration's commitment to resolving long-standing infrastructure issues in the constituency.

Minister Sood emphasized the importance of these projects, noting that many areas in Janakpuri have never had sewer lines, while others have suffered from dilapidated networks that result in water contamination. The new initiative will see modern trenchless technology employed, minimizing disruption while enhancing the region's civic facilities to transform Janakpuri into a model of development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

