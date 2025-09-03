Amidst devastating monsoon flooding in Pakistan, experts have emphasized that India's contribution to the deluge is often exaggerated. Contrary to many claims, both official and public, hydrology specialists assert there's no direct blame on India for intentional water releases.

Since mid-August, torrential rains in northwest India and Pakistan's Punjab have resulted in dangerously high river levels. The flooding was exacerbated by regular dam releases on both sides, as dams reached maximum capacities, rather than deliberate actions to harm neighboring countries.

Experts like Dr. Hassaan F Khan and environmental lawyer Ahmed Rafay Alam emphasize that the severe monsoon rainfall in India led to overflowing dams, contributing to the floods. Nonetheless, they highlight the symmetrical dam infrastructures and shared challenges faced by both India and Pakistan.

