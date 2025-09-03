Left Menu

Unraveling the Misplaced Blame: Understanding Monsoon Flooding in Pakistan

Hydrology experts clarify that India's role in Pakistan's devastating monsoon floods is overstated. Torrential rains since mid-August, coupled with dam release from India, have caused severe flooding. Despite claims, there's no evidence of intentional water release to harm Pakistan. Both countries face similar challenges due to extreme weather patterns and infrastructure capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amidst devastating monsoon flooding in Pakistan, experts have emphasized that India's contribution to the deluge is often exaggerated. Contrary to many claims, both official and public, hydrology specialists assert there's no direct blame on India for intentional water releases.

Since mid-August, torrential rains in northwest India and Pakistan's Punjab have resulted in dangerously high river levels. The flooding was exacerbated by regular dam releases on both sides, as dams reached maximum capacities, rather than deliberate actions to harm neighboring countries.

Experts like Dr. Hassaan F Khan and environmental lawyer Ahmed Rafay Alam emphasize that the severe monsoon rainfall in India led to overflowing dams, contributing to the floods. Nonetheless, they highlight the symmetrical dam infrastructures and shared challenges faced by both India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

