Unplugging the Invisible Drain: Tackling Phantom Energy
Phantom energy, or vampire energy, is the electricity consumed by appliances left plugged in while not in use, accounting for 5-10% of home energy usage. It contributes to climate change by increasing demand for electricity. Unplugging devices and disabling unused features can significantly reduce emissions.
Phantom energy, also known as vampire energy, is the silent electricity consumed by devices left plugged in while not in use, contributing to 5-10% of home energy usage. This hidden drain occurs across household appliances from phone chargers to gaming consoles and microwaves.
According to experts, small steps like unplugging fully charged devices and disabling extra features on smart TVs can significantly curb this wasteful consumption. Advocates and manufacturers are working on voluntary agreements to address this issue.
Reducing phantom energy can lower emissions significantly. By unplugging unused devices, individuals not only save money but also help lessen the environmental toll. These actions can greatly influence others, potentially becoming societal norms.
