Blaze Erupts at Dadar Station's Parking Lot

A fire erupted at the parking lot near platforms 13 and 14 at Central Railway's Dadar station, according to a civic official. The flames, which ignited around 7.55 pm, targeted 10-12 motorcycles before being extinguished by 8.10 pm.

Timely intervention by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, supported by police, Railway Protection Force, and an ambulance, ensured there were no injuries, though the cause of the blaze is still under investigation. The area was swiftly vacated to prevent further damage.

Before firefighting teams arrived, Dadar station's deputy station master attempted to control the flames using a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. The incident highlights the importance of emergency response readiness at crowded public facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)