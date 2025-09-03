Left Menu

Daring Rescues Amid Jammu and Kashmir Floods

Jammu and Kashmir's police, alongside other agencies, engaged in extensive rescue operations amidst severe flooding caused by the overflowing Chenab river. Over 100 civilians were evacuated from inundated areas, with coordinated efforts involving boats, helicopters, and medical support ensuring the safety of all affected residents.

Updated: 03-09-2025 22:50 IST
Daring Rescues Amid Jammu and Kashmir Floods
Jammu and Kashmir faces a critical situation as severe flooding engulfs the Akhnoor border belt. On Wednesday, DGP Nalin Prabhat, along with local officials, visited the flood-hit areas to assess the impact and oversee ongoing rescue operations.

Joined by the Border Security Force and rescue teams, Prabhat evaluated the devastation, especially along the Chenab river's banks, which have overflowed, inundating numerous hamlets. Efforts to evacuate and provide relief to stranded civilians, including women and children, were underway, with helicopters pressed into action for high-risk rescues.

In tandem with local police, the Indian Army and paramilitary forces, including the NDRF and SDRF, mobilized resources to ensure the successful evacuation of over 100 people. Medical camps were established to support evacuees, and the civil administration continues to supply essentials to affected regions.

