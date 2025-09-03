Ventilator Rescue: Family Escapes Collapsed House in Torrential Rains

In a dramatic rescue operation, three family members were saved through a ventilator after their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the Pacca Danga area of the city on Wednesday morning.

With unyielding rains complicating the situation, police, local leaders, and neighbors partnered to extricate the trapped individuals through the ventilator of a neighboring structure, acting swiftly to save the elderly woman, her son, and grandson.

The success of the rescue has prompted local authorities to consider an urgent assessment of old structures in the area, following the collapse of another abandoned building in Panjtirthi, raising safety concerns among residents.