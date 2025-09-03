Tragedy on Lisbon's Gloria Funicular: A Close Call with Disaster
Lisbon's renowned Gloria funicular derailed, injuring numerous passengers on Wednesday. No fatalities have been reported as emergency services continue to assess the aftermath. Initial estimates by CNN Portugal indicated around 20 injuries, while photos depict extensive damage to the hillside tram vehicle. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Lisbon's historic Gloria funicular, a well-known transport and tourist attraction, experienced a severe derailment on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a significant number of injuries.
Local authorities have yet to confirm any fatalities, although initial reports by CNN Portugal suggested that around 20 individuals were wounded in the incident.
Emergency response teams, including the Lisbon Fire Brigade, quickly arrived at the scene to assist those involved. Images from the crash site reveal the funicular to be nearly destroyed, painting a vivid picture of the unfortunate event.
