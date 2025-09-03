Tragedy on Lisbon's Gloria Funicular: A Close Call with Disaster

Lisbon's historic Gloria funicular, a well-known transport and tourist attraction, experienced a severe derailment on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a significant number of injuries.

Local authorities have yet to confirm any fatalities, although initial reports by CNN Portugal suggested that around 20 individuals were wounded in the incident.

Emergency response teams, including the Lisbon Fire Brigade, quickly arrived at the scene to assist those involved. Images from the crash site reveal the funicular to be nearly destroyed, painting a vivid picture of the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)