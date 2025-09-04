Kiko: A Rising Force in the Pacific
Hurricane Kiko has grown into a Category 4 hurricane in the Pacific. With maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, it was located east of Hilo, Hawaii, and progressing westward. While it could intensify further, no warnings have been issued since it poses no immediate threats to land.
