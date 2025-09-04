Kiko: A Rising Force in the Pacific

Hurricane Kiko has intensified to a Category 4 storm in the Pacific Ocean, forecasters reported on Wednesday. The powerful cyclone now has maximum sustained winds reaching 130 mph according to data from the National Hurricane Center based in Miami.

The storm is currently situated about 1,600 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii, moving west at a speed of 9 mph. Meteorologists anticipate that Kiko's strength might increase over the coming days, though its intensity is expected to fluctuate.

No watches or warnings are presently associated with Hurricane Kiko, as it poses no immediate danger to land. Nonetheless, researchers continue to monitor its trajectory and strength closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)