Left Menu

Kiko: A Rising Force in the Pacific

Hurricane Kiko has grown into a Category 4 hurricane in the Pacific. With maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, it was located east of Hilo, Hawaii, and progressing westward. While it could intensify further, no warnings have been issued since it poses no immediate threats to land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 04-09-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 02:40 IST
Kiko: A Rising Force in the Pacific
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Hurricane Kiko has intensified to a Category 4 storm in the Pacific Ocean, forecasters reported on Wednesday. The powerful cyclone now has maximum sustained winds reaching 130 mph according to data from the National Hurricane Center based in Miami.

The storm is currently situated about 1,600 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii, moving west at a speed of 9 mph. Meteorologists anticipate that Kiko's strength might increase over the coming days, though its intensity is expected to fluctuate.

No watches or warnings are presently associated with Hurricane Kiko, as it poses no immediate danger to land. Nonetheless, researchers continue to monitor its trajectory and strength closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peruvian Ex-President Alejandro Toledo Sentenced for Corruption

Peruvian Ex-President Alejandro Toledo Sentenced for Corruption

 Global
2
U.S. Military Targets Venezuelan Cartels in Lethal Strike

U.S. Military Targets Venezuelan Cartels in Lethal Strike

 Global
3
Tragedy on Nigeria's Waters: Overloaded Boat Claims 31 Lives

Tragedy on Nigeria's Waters: Overloaded Boat Claims 31 Lives

 Nigeria
4
Vice President Vance Faces Emotional Pleas for Action After Minneapolis Church Shooting

Vice President Vance Faces Emotional Pleas for Action After Minneapolis Chur...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025