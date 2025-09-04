Left Menu

Global Calls Intensify for Quake Aid in Afghanistan

Aid agencies are pressing the global community to boost funding for Afghanistan after a devastating earthquake killed 1,400 people. Despite urgent pleas, only a few countries have pledged support while aid struggles with Taliban restrictions, infrastructural challenges, and international hesitance.

Updated: 04-09-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:15 IST
Global Calls Intensify for Quake Aid in Afghanistan
  • Afghanistan

Aid agencies are urgently calling for increased international financial assistance to Afghanistan following a catastrophic earthquake that claimed at least 1,400 lives and left thousands injured. On Sunday night, a 6.0-magnitude quake struck the nation's remote eastern provinces, leveling villages and trapping individuals beneath debris.

In the wake of the disaster, commitments from countries have been limited. While the UK announced a contribution of 1 million pounds, South Korea and Australia have each pledged USD 1 million, directing funds through non-governmental bodies to bypass the Taliban government's administration. Despite these efforts, many traditional donor nations remain hesitant, leading to a worrisome funding shortfall.

Additionally, the UN and EU have allocated USD 11 million to aid recovery. Yet, the scarcity of resources has hindered aid delivery to Kunar, the worst-hit province, where rescuers face blocked roads and perilous terrains. Continuing aid efforts are essential, say experts, to combat the compounding crises and urgent needs for shelter, clean water, food, and health supplies.

