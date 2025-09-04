Monsoon Fury: Devastating Floods Hit Delhi and Kashmir

Parts of Delhi and Indian Kashmir experienced severe flooding on Thursday after two major rivers surpassed danger levels due to relentless monsoon rains affecting northern regions.

Officials report this year's monsoon season has wreaked havoc, resulting in at least 130 deaths since August. Torrential rains in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh have caused rivers to overflow, flooding areas like Srinagar after the Jhelum river's embankment breach.

Authorities emphasize continued vigilance despite predictions for a weather respite, while rescue missions search for individuals trapped after a landslide impacted the Ratle hydroelectric power project. The flooding has forced mass evacuations and threatens further damage with rain expected to persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)