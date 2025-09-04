Govt Backs $183m Science Fund, Including $10m Supercritical Geothermal Project

The Government has announced significant new investments in bold science and innovation projects, with a landmark geothermal energy initiative among the highlights. Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones revealed today that 19 major research programmes will share more than $183 million through the 2025 Endeavour Fund.

Supercritical Geothermal: A World-Leading Energy Prospect

At the centre of this funding round is the DeepHeat project, led by the New Zealand Institute for Earth Science Limited (formerly GNS). The project has been awarded $10 million and will commence on 1 October 2025. It brings together more than 20 leading geothermal experts from around the world to explore the largely untapped potential of supercritical geothermal energy within the Central Taupo Volcanic Zone.

Supercritical geothermal systems are extremely hot, high-pressure reservoirs located deeper within the earth than conventional geothermal resources. If harnessed successfully, they could deliver dramatically higher energy yields than existing geothermal plants.

Minister Jones said this project has the potential to be “globally groundbreaking” and could reshape New Zealand’s renewable energy landscape. “Geothermal is a next-generation energy source. Unlike hydro, solar, or wind, it isn’t affected by weather conditions, making it a stable, secure option for our growing electricity demands,” he said.

The Government is also supporting geothermal exploration through the Regional Infrastructure Fund, underscoring its long-term commitment to diversifying New Zealand’s energy portfolio.

Building a Resilient Future Through Science

Alongside DeepHeat, the Endeavour Fund is supporting a wide range of projects across multiple sectors, from clean energy to healthcare and artificial intelligence. Dr Reti said the funding round demonstrates how science can help solve pressing national challenges.

“The Endeavour Fund backs bold ideas with the potential to strengthen our economy, drive innovation, and deliver benefits for New Zealanders. Past projects have led to world-first health technologies, advanced clean energy solutions, and innovations in our primary industries,” Dr Reti said.

Highlights of Funded Projects

Some of the standout programmes funded in 2025 include:

Climate technology for extreme weather forecasting – University of Otago researchers will develop new tools to monitor the upper atmosphere, improving New Zealand’s resilience to climate events.

AI-powered marine planning – Earth Sciences New Zealand will pioneer artificial intelligence models to support the development of offshore wind farms.

Low-cost disease diagnostics – University of Canterbury scientists are working on rapid tests for early detection of conditions such as Alzheimer’s.

Boosting aquaculture productivity – University of Auckland researchers aim to reduce spat losses in the Greenshell mussel sector, strengthening one of New Zealand’s key primary industries.

Science with a Path to Commercialisation

A key focus of the Endeavour Fund is not only advancing knowledge but also ensuring research outcomes have practical, real-world applications. Dr Reti noted that many of the projects chosen in 2025 have clear commercialisation pathways, meaning they can transition from laboratory research to tangible products, services, or infrastructure improvements.

“It’s exciting to see projects that can move quickly from research to market, helping to create jobs, strengthen industries, and support New Zealand’s economic resilience,” Dr Reti said.

A Strong Pipeline of Innovation

Together, the 19 projects reflect the Government’s vision of a science system that underpins prosperity, sustainability, and security. By investing in areas such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, healthcare innovation, and primary industry growth, the Endeavour Fund is positioning New Zealand to tackle global challenges while seizing opportunities for competitive advantage.

A full list of successful projects is available on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) website.