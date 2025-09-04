China, WMO Pledge Deeper Cooperation on Meteorology and Climate Services

On 27 August 2025, Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong met with Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), in Beijing, underscoring China’s growing role in international meteorological cooperation and climate governance.

Strengthening Global Early Warning Systems

Vice Premier Liu, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, affirmed that China would actively support WMO’s leadership in strengthening global meteorological governance. He reiterated China’s commitment to the United Nations’ Early Warnings for All initiative, a global campaign to ensure that every person on Earth is protected by early warning systems against extreme weather and climate-related hazards by 2027.

Liu emphasized that China’s advanced meteorological infrastructure—ranging from satellite observation systems to digital forecasting models—would be mobilized to support both domestic and international efforts. “China will contribute to advancing high-quality weather and climate services, particularly in developing countries,” he said.

Recognition of China’s Meteorological Achievements

In response, WMO President Abdulla Al Mandous praised China’s achievements in meteorology, hydrology, and climate science, citing the country’s advances in early warning technologies, disaster risk reduction, and the integration of meteorological services with economic development.

Al Mandous expressed optimism about deepening cooperation with China, highlighting the importance of knowledge sharing, joint projects, and technology transfer in addressing global climate challenges.

Cooperation Platforms and Regional Partnerships

The visit coincided with the 2025 China–Arab States Expo High-quality Meteorological Development Cooperation Forum and Smart Meteorology Exhibition, where China and Arab nations explored opportunities for collaboration in weather forecasting, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

The forum served as a platform for showcasing smart meteorology applications, including artificial intelligence-driven forecasting tools, climate risk assessment technologies, and satellite-based hydrological monitoring. Such initiatives are expected to improve resilience to extreme weather events across regions vulnerable to droughts, floods, and storms.

Supporting Developing Countries

Both sides agreed that stronger meteorological cooperation is critical to helping developing nations adapt to climate change. With Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia disproportionately affected by extreme weather events, China’s commitment to sharing data, expertise, and infrastructure is being positioned as a contribution to global public goods.

The collaboration aligns with China’s broader commitment to South-South cooperation and its participation in UN-led efforts to strengthen resilience in vulnerable regions.

Looking Ahead

The Beijing meeting highlighted the strategic alignment between China and WMO in shaping global climate resilience frameworks. With climate change intensifying the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, both parties stressed the urgency of moving from dialogue to action.

As WMO continues to push for science-based solutions and universal early warning systems, China’s role as both a technological leader and a development partner is expected to grow, contributing not only to regional stability but also to global climate action.