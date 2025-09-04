Syria’s Silent Struggle: Drought and Its Aftermath

A severe drought is ravaging parts of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, with Syria experiencing particularly dire conditions. Experts warn that decreased rainfall will continue impacting the region.

Syria's farmers, already strained by a prolonged civil war, struggle to cope with the drought's devastation. Wheat production has plummeted, forcing the country to increasingly rely on imports, which raises food security concerns.

Lebanon's water shortages further exacerbate the situation in Syria, and with climate change worsening their predicament, experts suggest measures like rainwater harvesting and more drought-tolerant crops to mitigate future impacts.

