Precision Airstrike Deals Blow to Insurgent Stronghold in Nigeria

Nigeria's air force has successfully carried out an airstrike that resulted in the death of more than 15 Islamist militia fighters. This offensive took place in their hideout around the Sambisa forest, located in the northeastern Borno state. The operation was confirmed by an air force spokesperson on Thursday.

The country has been grappling with a 16-year Islamist insurgency spearheaded by Boko Haram and its faction, the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP), leading to significant casualties, widespread displacement, and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame stated the mission, executed on September 3, aimed at militants linked to recent attacks. This operation was meticulously planned following intelligence and surveillance confirming militant activities in the region, according to Ejodame.

The airstrike not only eliminated fighters but also destroyed vital facilities utilized by the insurgents. While Ejodame didn't specifically identify the group, the Sambisa area is notorious for being a bastion of Boko Haram and ISWAP. Over the past eight months, intensified airstrikes have led to the deaths of 592 armed insurgents in Borno, as reported by Nigeria's air force.