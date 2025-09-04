Left Menu

Precision Airstrike Deals Blow to Insurgent Stronghold in Nigeria

Nigeria's air force conducted an airstrike killing over 15 Islamist militia fighters in the Sambisa forest. This is part of ongoing efforts against a 16-year insurgency led by Boko Haram and ISWAP in the northeast. The strike, based on intelligence, destroyed key insurgent facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:30 IST
Precision Airstrike Deals Blow to Insurgent Stronghold in Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria's air force has successfully carried out an airstrike that resulted in the death of more than 15 Islamist militia fighters. This offensive took place in their hideout around the Sambisa forest, located in the northeastern Borno state. The operation was confirmed by an air force spokesperson on Thursday.

The country has been grappling with a 16-year Islamist insurgency spearheaded by Boko Haram and its faction, the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP), leading to significant casualties, widespread displacement, and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame stated the mission, executed on September 3, aimed at militants linked to recent attacks. This operation was meticulously planned following intelligence and surveillance confirming militant activities in the region, according to Ejodame.

The airstrike not only eliminated fighters but also destroyed vital facilities utilized by the insurgents. While Ejodame didn't specifically identify the group, the Sambisa area is notorious for being a bastion of Boko Haram and ISWAP. Over the past eight months, intensified airstrikes have led to the deaths of 592 armed insurgents in Borno, as reported by Nigeria's air force.

TRENDING

1
BJP has sold India's prestige before foreign powers; Centre sometimes begging before US, sometimes before China, alleges Bengal CM Mamata.

BJP has sold India's prestige before foreign powers; Centre sometimes beggin...

 India
2
Major Tax Relief for Agriculture and Dairy Sectors

Major Tax Relief for Agriculture and Dairy Sectors

 India
3
Punjab Police Strike Against Cross-Border Narco-Terror Networks

Punjab Police Strike Against Cross-Border Narco-Terror Networks

 India
4
GST Hike Squeezes India's Oil & Gas Sector

GST Hike Squeezes India's Oil & Gas Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025