Punjab and Haryana Reeling Under Relentless Rains, Rescue Operations Intensify

Incessant rains have compounded the flood situation in both Punjab and Haryana, causing the death toll in Punjab to rise to 37. The relentless showers have also resulted in significant agricultural losses, with crops on 1.75 lakh hectares damaged and water levels rising in the states' rivers, leading to an increase in distress among affected residents.

In response, the Punjab government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions until September 7 as relief and rescue operations intensify. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, BSF, and state police are currently working in tandem to alleviate the situation in flood-hit areas, officials report.

The situation in Haryana has prompted state officials to hold emergency meetings. Public Health and Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa has directed the immediate drainage of waterlogged areas and ensured an uninterrupted supply of drinking water. Additionally, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel has chaired a high-level meeting to assess flood management efforts across the state.

