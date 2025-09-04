Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response

As the waters of the Yamuna river swelled dangerously after water release from Haryana's Hathni Kund barrage, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration acted swiftly, rescuing more than 3,800 people and 1,471 cattle from flood-affected areas in Jewar and Sadar tehsils.

Local authorities have set up relief camps and deployed disaster response teams, initiating community kitchens to provide essential food and medical care for those displaced. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) unit, and fire department personnel with boats have been mobilized to aid the situation.

The Additional District Magistrate, Atul Kumar, reported the evacuation of around 3800 individuals from 18 flood-impacted villages and the distribution of over 400 relief kits. Authorities remain vigilant, coordinating with social organizations, as rescue operations are reinforced with more boats and ongoing support.

