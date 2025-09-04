Flood Fury: Majnu ka Tila's Plight

Majnu ka Tila, a vibrant Tibetan Colony in Delhi, is grappling with a severe flood crisis as waters from the Yamuna River inundate the area. Homes and vibrant businesses, ranging from restaurants to tattoo parlours, have been left submerged, with many residents forced into temporary shelters.

Business owners like Zungi and Tashi recount the devastation, highlighting the loss of essential equipment and flooded homes. With communication disrupted and public health risks escalating, locals voice concerns about the stagnant water's impact, including mosquito swarms and potential infections.

The community remains resilient, trying to salvage what they can amidst the destruction. Merchants cite inadequate infrastructure as a contributing factor while hoping for a quick return to normalcy. The situation underscores an urgent need for better flood management and infrastructure in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)