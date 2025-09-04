Left Menu

Flood Fury: Majnu ka Tila's Plight

The Yamuna River's flooding has wreaked havoc on Delhi's Majnu ka Tila, inundating homes and businesses. Residents and business owners struggle with damaged property, disrupted communication, and public health risks. Many have sought refuge in hotel rooms while dealing with loss of equipment and prolonged recovery challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:18 IST
Flood Fury: Majnu ka Tila's Plight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Majnu ka Tila, a vibrant Tibetan Colony in Delhi, is grappling with a severe flood crisis as waters from the Yamuna River inundate the area. Homes and vibrant businesses, ranging from restaurants to tattoo parlours, have been left submerged, with many residents forced into temporary shelters.

Business owners like Zungi and Tashi recount the devastation, highlighting the loss of essential equipment and flooded homes. With communication disrupted and public health risks escalating, locals voice concerns about the stagnant water's impact, including mosquito swarms and potential infections.

The community remains resilient, trying to salvage what they can amidst the destruction. Merchants cite inadequate infrastructure as a contributing factor while hoping for a quick return to normalcy. The situation underscores an urgent need for better flood management and infrastructure in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Coalition Gathers to Fortify Ukraine's Defense Amid Russia Tensions

Global Coalition Gathers to Fortify Ukraine's Defense Amid Russia Tensions

 Global
2
Justice Vikram Nath Advocates for Live-Streaming to Enhance Transparency in Delhi High Court

Justice Vikram Nath Advocates for Live-Streaming to Enhance Transparency in ...

 India
3
Yogi Adityanath Applauds GST Reform as 'Next-Gen Tax Revolution'

Yogi Adityanath Applauds GST Reform as 'Next-Gen Tax Revolution'

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Unpreparedness for Floods Sparks Criticism

Jammu and Kashmir's Unpreparedness for Floods Sparks Criticism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025