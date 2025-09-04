Cascading Catastrophe: Landslides Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Severe rains have caused catastrophic landslides in Himachal Pradesh, leading to significant disruption and tragedy. In Kullu district, two houses collapsed, leaving one person dead and six trapped under debris. Swift response by the National Disaster Response Force saved three lives amidst continuing search efforts.

The relentless downpour has left thousands stranded in Chamba, as roadblocks and flash floods severed connections. State machinery is working tirelessly to transport affected pilgrims and restore connectivity. Educational institutions are temporarily shut to ensure safety amidst the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Since June, the monsoon has unleashed 95 flash floods and 130 major landslides across the state, claiming 355 lives. With damages soaring to Rs 3,787 crore, the Himachal Pradesh government remains on high alert, with emergency services striving to provide aid and sustain critical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)