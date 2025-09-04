Contentious Land Acquisition in Karnataka: Government Proceeds Amidst Protests

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, confirmed the state's commitment to moving forward with the Bidadi Township project on Thursday. In addressing farmers protesting land acquisition at the Deputy Commissioner's office, Shivakumar emphasized the government's intention to offer fair compensation, guided by legal boundaries.

Drawing attention to past land acquisitions in the region, Shivakumar highlighted the legal constraints that prevent the cancellation of notifications for lands already acquired. He stressed the importance of following the law to avoid setting a detrimental precedent and noted that compensation discussions, amounting to an estimated Rs 10,000 crore, were underway.

Shivakumar noted that about 70% of landowners have shown willingness for acquisition, including notable figures related to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. However, around 30% remain hesitant. He also pointed out ongoing efforts to address farmer concerns with support from former MP DK Suresh and other officials, while touching on broader plans involving other significant projects in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)