Afghanistan Earthquake Tragedy: Communities Devastated Amid Ongoing Crisis

In what is becoming a haunting humanitarian crisis, a major earthquake that struck Afghanistan's eastern regions early this week has left more than 2,200 people dead, a Taliban spokesman reported on Thursday. The quake, measuring 6.0 in magnitude, obliterated mountain villages and has left survivors struggling for aid.

The epicenter of the disaster was in Kunar province, known for its remote and rugged terrain, where wood and mud-brick homes were flattened, and landslides buried entire communities. Rescue operations are hampered by difficult access. Aid agencies are currently facing significant staffing and supply shortages, complicating relief efforts.

Funding constraints add to the plight, with relief organizations expressing concerns over their ability to meet immediate needs as highlighted by recent figures. Meanwhile, international efforts to deliver aid continue, with the first foreign minister visiting since the Taliban's resurgence in power. The disaster compounds Afghanistan's existing struggles with drought, economic strain, and returnees from abroad.