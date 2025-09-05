Left Menu

Sri Lanka bus crash leaves 15 dead

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 13:19 IST
Sri Lanka bus crash leaves 15 dead
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

At least 15 people were killed and another 15 injured in a road mishap in the Badulla District of Uva Province, southern Sri Lanka, police said on Friday.

A group of over 30 people were on a pleasure trip from the southern town of Tangalle when their bus went down a precipice over 1000 feet around in the Ella town around 9 pm local time on Thursday.

The bus had collided with an oncoming jeep before hitting the road railing and going down.

The dead include nine women. They all were employees of the Tangalle Urban Council.

The rescue efforts were undertaken by the military, police, disaster management teams, and residents, the Newsfirst web portal reported.

Officials said the injured have been admitted to the Badulla Teaching Hospital, with several said to be in critical condition, Adaderana reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

 China
2
Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation under MUTP-III

Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation ...

 India
3
NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers: CMD

NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers: CMD

 India
4
Thailand's Anutin leads in PM contest with one third of votes counted

Thailand's Anutin leads in PM contest with one third of votes counted

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025