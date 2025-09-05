Left Menu

J-K rains: Omar calls for swift restoration of essential services

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 13:34 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday directed reinforcing of vulnerable spots, evacuation of people from inundated villages, and round-the-clock monitoring in view of the flood situation in the valley.

Chairing a meeting here on the post-flood scenario, the chief minister also directed for swift restoration of essential services, including power, water supply and road connectivity in the flood-hit areas.

''Chief Minister chaired a meeting today morning on the post-flood scenario and directed reinforcement of vulnerable spots, evacuation of people from inundated villages, round-the-clock monitoring through control rooms, and frequent visits to affected areas & timely advisories urging residents to stay alert, avoid panic & cooperate with administration,'' the CM's office said on X.

Many areas of Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing floods following incessant rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

