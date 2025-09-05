Germany to provide 2.1 million euros in emergency aid for Afghan earthquake victims
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:21 IST
Germany's foreign office will provide 2.1 million euros ($2.5 million) at short notice to support people affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
The funds are intended to deliver rapid assistance to those impacted by the disaster. ($1 = 0.8542 euros)
