Germany to provide 2.1 million euros in emergency aid for Afghan earthquake victims

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:21 IST
Germany's foreign office will provide 2.1 million euros ($2.5 million) at short notice to support people affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The funds are intended to deliver rapid assistance to those impacted by the disaster. ($1 = 0.8542 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

